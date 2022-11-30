Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LXU. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of LXU opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 81.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.