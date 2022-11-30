Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on XPeng Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for XPeng in a research note issued on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.50). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for XPeng’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPeng’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

NYSE XPEV opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.62. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in XPeng by 22.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 279,320 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in XPeng by 138.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 74,883 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at $6,904,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in XPeng by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

