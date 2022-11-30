Jennifer Holden Dunbar Sells 2,000 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $179,616.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BGFV stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,299. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $272.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

