JOE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. JOE has a market cap of $53.23 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.24 or 0.06858700 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00504744 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.61 or 0.30700895 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

