John A. Derito Sells 2,634 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) EVP John A. Derito sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $263,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

City Price Performance

Shares of City stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $103.00.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of City

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of City by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of City by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 0.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CHCO. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.