Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

JNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 58.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 118.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

