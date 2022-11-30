JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
JOYY Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $55.14.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.85 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 23.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on YY. Citigroup dropped their target price on JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..
