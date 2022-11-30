JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

JOYY Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $55.14.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.85 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 23.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in JOYY by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in JOYY by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YY. Citigroup dropped their target price on JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

