JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,888 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $152,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
NYSE JPM traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.42. 173,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. The company has a market cap of $391.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Further Reading
