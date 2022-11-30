JUST Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. JUST has a market capitalization of $197.98 million and approximately $16.71 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.52 or 0.06708638 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00510070 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.61 or 0.31019037 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JUST
