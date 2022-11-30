Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Shares Up 4.2%

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 109,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 263,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Company Profile

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

