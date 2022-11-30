Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 123,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,422,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.