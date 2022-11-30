Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Approximately 623,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,850,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £26.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 9.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.06.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

