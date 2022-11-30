KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.26% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,167,744. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $45.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.

