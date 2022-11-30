Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.01

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 14241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

In other news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

