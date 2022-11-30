KuCoin Token Price Hits $6.69 on Major Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $6.69 or 0.00039620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $657.67 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

