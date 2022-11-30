Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $226.32 and last traded at $230.01. 20,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 792,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.03 and its 200-day moving average is $234.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 596.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

