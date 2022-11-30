Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Bought by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 87.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,373,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 640,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 610,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. 2,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,792. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.84. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

