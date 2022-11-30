Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $67.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $583,066.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after buying an additional 559,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after buying an additional 243,980 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after buying an additional 469,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.