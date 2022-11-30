LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.25. 7,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 17,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYLD. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 464.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000.

