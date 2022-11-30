Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €85.00 ($87.63) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LGRDY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($100.00) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Legrand from €97.00 ($100.00) to €86.00 ($88.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Legrand stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

