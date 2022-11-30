LEMONCHAIN Tops 24 Hour Volume of $755,046.76 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004738 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $755,046.76 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

