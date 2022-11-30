Lennar (NYSE:LEN) versus The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Financial Analysis

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04% Lennar 14.04% 23.12% 14.81%

Volatility and Risk

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.65 $77.42 million $0.48 24.77 Lennar $27.13 billion 0.93 $4.43 billion $15.12 5.71

This table compares The GEO Group and Lennar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than The GEO Group. Lennar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The GEO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Lennar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The GEO Group and Lennar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lennar 1 7 7 0 2.40

The GEO Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.75%. Lennar has a consensus price target of $97.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.76%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Lennar.

Summary

Lennar beats The GEO Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

