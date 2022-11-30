Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1838 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 43,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.51.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

