Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1838 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
Lenovo Group Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 43,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.51.
About Lenovo Group
