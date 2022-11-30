Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.73

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.73 and traded as low as C$16.08. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$16.24, with a volume of 10,823 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.