Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LESL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after buying an additional 1,979,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1,322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 935,691 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after buying an additional 510,884 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.