Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Leslie’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Leslie’s Trading Down 9.1 %

LESL traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 265,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,458. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 79.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 1,322.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 935,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 68.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 510,884 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

