LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Down to $94.88

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.88, but opened at $92.56. LGI Homes shares last traded at $92.99, with a volume of 1,412 shares.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.58.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
