LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Down to $94.88

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.88, but opened at $92.56. LGI Homes shares last traded at $92.99, with a volume of 1,412 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

LGI Homes Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in LGI Homes by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.