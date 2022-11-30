Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Li Auto’s FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.
Li Auto Stock Up 8.7 %
NASDAQ LI opened at $18.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -370.53 and a beta of 0.26.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
