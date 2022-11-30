Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.72 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for $1,382.16 or 0.08177588 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

