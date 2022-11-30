LifeSpeak (LSPK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LifeSpeak (TSE: LSPK) recently:

11/14/2022 – LifeSpeak had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.05. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – LifeSpeak was given a new C$1.75 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

11/11/2022 – LifeSpeak had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.40. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – LifeSpeak had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

LifeSpeak Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LSPK traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.80. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,205. LifeSpeak Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.