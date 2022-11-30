LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.31. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 43,914 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

