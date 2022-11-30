Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $314.06 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,319,294 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,254,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00240803 USD and is up 6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $310.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.