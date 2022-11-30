Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $264.99 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,357,356 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,331,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00264844 USD and is up 10.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $316.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
