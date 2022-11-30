LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 11.1% Higher

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on LiveWire Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

