Loom Network Market Capitalization Achieves $65.04 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $65.04 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

