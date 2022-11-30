Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,039,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $204.55 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.13. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

