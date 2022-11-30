Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Update

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the October 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSHIF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.15 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lucero Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lucero Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 1.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHIF traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.43. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.49. Lucero Energy has a 12 month low of 0.28 and a 12 month high of 0.78.

Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

