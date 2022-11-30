Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.34% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.50.

Shares of LUN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.23. 1,323,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,218. The company has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.95.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

