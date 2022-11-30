Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $19,848.62 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $19,848.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,291,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,353,964. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

