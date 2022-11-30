Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Trading Down 0.1%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.53. Approximately 6,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 149.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 62,993 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $267,000.

