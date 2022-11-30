Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107,570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $22,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

