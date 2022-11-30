Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Down 3.5%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.61 and last traded at $31.02. Approximately 498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 119,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 36.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading

