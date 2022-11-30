Mdex (MDX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.13 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0926 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 11% against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $86.57 million and $18.13 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,504,519 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

