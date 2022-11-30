Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 991,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,547 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

