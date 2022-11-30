Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Medtronic stock opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 49.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

