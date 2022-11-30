Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic stock opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Medtronic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 49.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
