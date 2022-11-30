Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 806,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,497,000 after buying an additional 54,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.77. 87,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,679. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

