Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0039

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $19.86 million and $479,305.21 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.34 or 0.01779641 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012103 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041229 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000538 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.24 or 0.01796814 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.