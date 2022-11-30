MetisDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.83 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $80.83 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $18.35 or 0.00108874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,855.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010248 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00246372 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

