MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives $117.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGPI. Wedbush started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total value of $47,457.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth $412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 511.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

