Michael J. Hartnett Sells 1,500 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE RBCP traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.82. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $127.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
